Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BLK opened at $826.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $806.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $744.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

