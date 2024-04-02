Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 806,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

