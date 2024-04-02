Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Grows Position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 706.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFMV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,921,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

VFMV opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.29. The firm has a market cap of $96.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

