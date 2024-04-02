Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $136,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc cut its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCHP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2,097.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000.

TCHP stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $465.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

