Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $299.12 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $231.02 and a 52-week high of $300.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.80.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

