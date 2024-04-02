Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $48,000 in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENIFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Separately, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $28.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.54.

