Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $49,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

CALF opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

