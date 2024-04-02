Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $50,000 in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMDE opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $30.63.

