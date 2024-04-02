Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $158.57 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.