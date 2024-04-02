Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 1,666 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLDR. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLDR opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.233 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

