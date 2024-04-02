Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
Glencore Price Performance
GLCNF opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.
About Glencore
