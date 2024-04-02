Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,291,400 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the February 29th total of 2,937,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.7 days.

Glencore Stock Performance

GLCNF opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Glencore has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.52%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

