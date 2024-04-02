Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 189.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.4%.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,024,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,218,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 48,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNL. BTIG Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

