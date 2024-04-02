Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $608,000 Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 280.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $132.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.51 and a fifty-two week high of $132.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.