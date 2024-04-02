Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 4,536.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,349 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $20.43.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

