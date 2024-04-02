Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

