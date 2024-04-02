Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 139 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

