Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 308 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,822,000 after acquiring an additional 115,989 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,994 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $173.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.