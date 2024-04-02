Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.32% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $17,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

