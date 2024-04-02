GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,400 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the February 29th total of 327,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 194.2 days.

GMéxico Transportes Price Performance

OTCMKTS GMXTF opened at 2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of 2.23. GMéxico Transportes has a 12-month low of 2.14 and a 12-month high of 2.53.

GMéxico Transportes Company Profile

GMéxico Transportes, SAB. de C.V. provides logistics and ground transportation solutions in Mexico. It offers cargo transportation services through rail network, as well as transfer of various products, including bulk, fluids, and palletized cargo, containerized cargo, automobiles, intra-terminal services, rental of rail equipment, and passenger transportation services.

