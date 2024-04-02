Golden Queen Mining Consolidated (OTCMKTS:GQMNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GQMNF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.16. Golden Queen Mining Consolidated shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.
Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd. engages in the operation of gold and silver properties in the United States. It primarily holds interest in the Soledad Mountain project located in the Mojave mining district in Kern County, California. Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
