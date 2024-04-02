Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 456,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,054.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

