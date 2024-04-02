Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the February 29th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Price Performance
GDLC opened at 22.40 on Tuesday. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 1-year low of 5.62 and a 1-year high of 27.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of 19.18 and a 200-day moving average of 15.65.
About Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund
