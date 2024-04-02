Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 29th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GECC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $100.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 70.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 42.17%.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

