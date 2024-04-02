Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the February 29th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,888.0 days.
Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance
GRGSF opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.
About Grieg Seafood ASA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grieg Seafood ASA
- About the Markup Calculator
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.