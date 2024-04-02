Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the February 29th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,888.0 days.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

GRGSF opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.

About Grieg Seafood ASA

See Also

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA operates as a subsidiary of Grieg Aqua AS.

