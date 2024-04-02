Grindr (GRND) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 112 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Grindr to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grindr and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Grindr
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Grindr Competitors
|985
|4318
|10030
|287
|2.62
Grindr presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.14%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.28%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grindr is more favorable than its peers.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Grindr and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Grindr
|-21.48%
|101.02%
|1.18%
|Grindr Competitors
|-155.77%
|-41.18%
|-8.51%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Grindr and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Grindr
|$259.69 million
|-$55.77 million
|-31.95
|Grindr Competitors
|$9.03 billion
|$1.97 billion
|52.24
Grindr’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Grindr has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s peers have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Grindr beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Grindr Company Profile
Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.
