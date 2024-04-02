Grindr (GRND) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 112 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Grindr to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grindr and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Grindr alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grindr Competitors 985 4318 10030 287 2.62

Grindr presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.14%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.28%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grindr is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Grindr and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -155.77% -41.18% -8.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grindr and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -31.95 Grindr Competitors $9.03 billion $1.97 billion 52.24

Grindr’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s peers have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grindr beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Grindr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.