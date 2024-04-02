Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Earns Mkt Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Grindr alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Grindr

Grindr Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Grindr

Shares of GRND stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Grindr has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the third quarter worth about $1,162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Grindr by 10,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Grindr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Grindr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.