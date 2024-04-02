Guinness VCT (LON:GVCT) Insider Ewen Hamilton Gilmour Purchases 10,299 Shares

Guinness VCT (LON:GVCT – Get Free Report) insider Ewen Hamilton Gilmour bought 10,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990.03 ($12,540.84).

Guinness VCT Stock Performance

Shares of GVCT opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.15) on Tuesday. Guinness VCT has a one year low of GBX 91.50 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 100 ($1.26). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.81.

