Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:GUKYF opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.21.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.