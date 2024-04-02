Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Hasbro worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HAS stock opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.
HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
