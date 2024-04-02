HC Wainwright Weighs in on Usio, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Usio in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Usio’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Usio’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Usio Price Performance

Shares of USIO opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Usio has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Usio

Usio Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Usio by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Usio by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 21,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Usio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Usio by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Usio by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 49,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

