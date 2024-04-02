HC Wainwright Weighs in on Usio, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Usio in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Usio’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Usio’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Shares of USIO opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Usio has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.56.
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.
