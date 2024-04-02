H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,752,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.29% of H&E Equipment Services worth $162,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.95.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 23,100 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $1,398,243.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,656.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $1,398,243.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,656.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $69,254.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,726.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,789. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

