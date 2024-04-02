HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Update

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the February 29th total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In other news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 99,913 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 3.1% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 635,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $792.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $29.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

