Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,688 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.56% of Heritage Financial worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HFWA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

HFWA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

