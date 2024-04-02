Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

NYSE HLLY opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Holley has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $533.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.26 million. Holley had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.91%. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Holley will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Clempson bought 59,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $246,937.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,897.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 801,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Holley by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 569,220 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Holley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 405,570 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

