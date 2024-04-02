Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Up 11.3% in March

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the February 29th total of 299,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 10.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

HOOK opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

