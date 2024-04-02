Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Short Interest Up 16.3% in March

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 29th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hope Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,730,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,864,000 after purchasing an additional 115,826 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 167,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 328,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOPE stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.