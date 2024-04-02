Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Short Interest Up 16.3% in March

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 29th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
HOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.
HOPE stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $12.51.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.
