Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $548.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBNC. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 94,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 38,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

