Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,400 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the February 29th total of 551,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,960.50. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 156,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,991.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25,158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRZN stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.48%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is -269.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRZN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

