Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) SVP Kevin L. Myers Sells 10,000 Shares

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hormel Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $3,885,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.