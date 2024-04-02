Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%.

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

