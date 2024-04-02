Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 12,748 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,748 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.23.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $170.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.78 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.