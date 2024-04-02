Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 611.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.55.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 188.68%.

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

