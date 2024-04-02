Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the February 29th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hurco Companies by 27.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 30,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HURC stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 million, a PE ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 304.76%.

HURC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Hurco Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

