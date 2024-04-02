Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Update

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 29th total of 8,870,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

HUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Hut 8 by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 11.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 16.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hut 8 has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

