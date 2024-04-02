Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $31.72.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

