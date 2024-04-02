Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Invests $256,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $866,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

AVEM stock opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $58.63.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

