Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 12.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Pool by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.63.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $401.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.54.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

