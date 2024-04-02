Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,176 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,114,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.