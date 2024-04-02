Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $636,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $232.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.96 and a 12-month high of $251.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.83.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,744.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,278 shares of company stock worth $2,662,515 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

